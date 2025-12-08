Millie Bobby Brown reacts to biggest Stranger Things fan theories

After the first episodes of Stranger Things 5 dropped last month, there are plenty of fan theories as to what's going to happen next - and Millie Bobby Brown has given her verdict on some of them.

The British actor who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the talk show host asked for her opinion on some of the predictions.

So what ones did Millie react to?

Eleven getting Demgorgons to chase Will instead of her in S1

"When the Demogorgon is first chasing Will in Season 1, the lock on his front door opens on its own from the inside. So Eleven may have been involved and used her powers to help it take Will," Jimmy said.

There was a slight pause, and then Millie said, "I've actually never heard that one! Did that happen?" which prompted laughter from the audience.

"I can't even believe that people remembered that! Wow I didn't know that, I mean... I can't confirm or deny it."

The real villain is the Mind Flayer

"Vecna is not the main villain. He's just being controlled by the Mind Flayer," Jimmy put to Millie.

In response, she tried to gauge the audience's reaction and then said, "Mmm...So I feel this is a very agreed-upon theory.. okay.

"I mean yeah, that's great."

Karen Wheeler is Vecna's sister

Jimmy then said, "Karen Wheeler, Mike, Nancy and Holly's mom, is Vecna's little sister."

"This is hilarious!" Millie said straight away.

It's all just a big D&D game

"The entire series is just a game of Dungeons and Dragons that the kids are playing," the talk show host read out.

Millie smiled and shook her head side to side as she then chimed in, "I've seen a few, I've actually seen one theory about this and I thought 'Hm...'

She added, "It was an alternative theory. It wasn't similar to this, but it was almost bang on."

"You didn't happen to see that theory in the Duffer Brothers' office, did you? Jimmy quipped, to which Millie pulled a funny, guilty face.

Eleven and Will twin theory

"Eleven and Will are twins who are separated at birth," Jimmy said.

That's when Millie tweaked it to, "Noah and Millie were separated at birth," noting her close friendship in real life with co-star Noah Schnapp.

Eleven has time-travelled to present day

For the final theory, Jimmy put this to Millie, and she then showed her a clip from the show where she says "six", then "seven" to Hopper.

Millie then did the associated hand gesture with the meme (palms facing up and moving them in a juggling or weighing motion).

Jimmy then shows a picture of Eleven/Jane Hopper's missing poster as seen in the first episode of Season 5 and it shows that Eleven's birth is "67" aka 06/07/71.

"They've really done me up here, haven't they?" Millie quipped, "Every Season is a meme somehow of El or even just me..."

