Warning: Spoilers ahead

We may have waited three years for Stranger Things season 5 to debut, but the show's storyline only has an 18-month time jump - which, apparently, was more than enough time for Vecna to get absolutely shredded.

Sure, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) discovering his own Eleven-like powers and that episode one flashback to his kidnapping by Vecna were pretty major moments too; but this is 2025, which means no one can enjoy anything without us looking at someone's appearance...even if they're not a real person.

The Netflix show's nightmarish equivalent of Voldemort, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, debuted this season sporting what can only be described as a tiny waist and significantly more muscular physique.

In fact, it became so instantaneously noticeable to fans that Millie Bobby Brown has even stepped in to address his new appearance, which has been dubbed 'Ozempic Vecna'.

"It's funny that people are commenting on Vecna's body", she said during a monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"God help him if he gets a little lip filler", she jokingly added, in reference to Brown's own changing appearance throughout the seasons.

The clip has since gone viral - not least because everyone's pointing out how dystopian it is that a fictional monster has somehow become the centre of a body-shaming campaign.

"'Vecna body shaming discourse' is such a perfect summary of the internet right now", one person joked.

"No because why was he so snatched in season 5?", another commented.

"Vecna getting body-shamed was NOT on my 2025 bingo card. The Upside Down isn’t safe from anything", someone else wrote.

"Poor dude can’t even absorb souls in peace without getting dragged", a fourth added.

Even monsters can't catch a break.

