A class of toddlers in Michigan became "woozy" after they accidentally had some tequila during snack time and the school ended up calling poison control.

According to reports from Fox 2 Detroit, a child brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas to Grand River Academy Livonia in her backpack, and it went down a treat.

One kindergartner "felt woozy" and a "little dizzy" after having four or five sips from a Dixie cup, a parent told Fox 2 Detroit.

The kids who drank the margaritas told their parents they thought it was juice. But the kindergartner who initially brought the drink in knew it was alcoholic, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

"The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face," Dominique Zanders, a mother of one of the kindergartners, told Fox 2 Detroit.

In a statement, the school said faculty called poison control when they learned the children had been drinking margaritas, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that's simply not possible," the school said in its statement. "It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

"I'm not sure if they are short-staffed or whatever, it shouldn't have happened," Zanders told Fox 2 Detroit.

The school said parents were notified immediately and told that their kids were fine but angry parents weren't best pleased.

"If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it. But they should know not to touch it," Alexis Smith told Fox 2 Detroit. "That it's not for kids."



"I had a small conversation with my daughter — nothing big — and she told me the girl knew it was liquor," Smith said.

Blimey.

