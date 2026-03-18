Nvidia DLSS 5 backlash has CEO Jensen Huang telling gamers 'they're completely wrong'

Nvidia DLSS 5 has been revealed to the world but it was widely blasted across the internet, with claims it makes games designed by human developers look like they were created using generative AI.

But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has told gamers they are "completely wrong" if they think developers do not have control over this.

After the technology was revealed and side-by-side comparison screenshots and videos showed the same content with and without it, it was absolutely panned online with widespread claims DLSS 5 makes games look like they have been created using generative AI and it is not how developers will intend their games to look.

Although background details look much sharper, which has been noted by some, character faces do look as though they have been created using generative AI and lighting does not looks as realistic because it does not simulate the behaviour of light properly, resulting in the complete removal of shadows in other examples.

It was widely mocked across the internet and the memes flowed across social media - but Nvidia CEO Huang said anybody that thinks developers do not have control over this are "completely wrong".

Nvidia publicly shared a side-by-side comparison of Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem with and without DLSS 5 in use - and a lot of people online claim Grace looks as though she has been created using generative AI with the tech in use / Nvidia & Capcom

This was put to Huang in a press Q&A with Tom's Hardware, and he responded: "First of all, they're completely wrong.



"The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI."

He added developers can "fine-tune the generative AI" to match their style, saying it "doesn't change the artistic control" despite the technology adding generative capability to the existing geometry of the game.

"This is very different than generative AI; it's content-control generative AI," Huang said. "That's why we call it neural rendering."

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is Nvidia's AI-powered image enhancement technology that renders games at lower resolutions and upscales them in real-time to help improve performance.

DLSS 5 is described as Nvidia's "most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018" as it introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials. It will be available in Autumn.

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