A bakery in Texas that received horrible treatment for making Pridecookies has been inundated with business from people who heard about it online.

Local bakery, Confections, posted a picture of some heart-shaped cookies decorated in rainbow colours for Pride Month which is in June. Alongside the image, they wrote: “More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

The next day, the bakery, based in the Texas town of Lufkin, revealed in a Facebook post that they had lost a large number of followers following the post.

They also said a customer cancelled an order of five dozen cookies because they expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community. When they cancelled, that order had already been baked and decorated and was ready for collection.

Owners and sisters Miranda and Dawn said they would try to sell the cookies, writing: “If you love our cookies we will have an overabundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully, tomorrow will be better.”

Their story quickly spread online and the following day, the bakery was inundated with customers and well-wishers who wanted to show their support.

The post has since received over 11 thousand likes, 1.6 thousand comments and been shared 2.2 thousand times.

An image posted on their page revealed a line of customers ready to shop at their business, which had been “struggling to stay afloat” during the pandemic.

With people kindly offering to donate money, the owners encouraged those who want to help to support a local animal shelter.

In one post the owner said she had “tears of joy” reading the comments and thanked everyone for their outpouring and generosity.

They wrote: “We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed. There are so many it may take us a while to get through them all. Tears of joy ran down my face as I read through them.”