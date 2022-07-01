A man in Texas received a 10-year prison sentence after having sex with a horse and sexually assaulting others.

On Wednesday, KSAT reported that Jean Marie Bugoma was convicted after pleading guilty to bestiality.

The abhorrent acts occurred at a San Antonio equine boarding facility at least three times between June 2020 and February 2021.

In the initial instance, Bugoma was captured on surveillance walking through the stables while naked, as noted in an arrest affidavit.

The horses’ owner noticed that after two of his horses sustained injuries. A veterinarian later determined that the animals had been sexually assaulted.

Authorities said Bugoma went to the stables again months later and had sex with one of the horses.

Two other horses were “hobbled,” meaning their legs were bound together.

Once the owner caught Bugoma back at the stable in February last year, authorities then got a warrant, and DNA was taken from one of the horses and from the stalls. And the DNA ended up matching Bugoma.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time a situation like this occurred.

In June 2021, Jonah Barrett-Lesko from Durango, Colorado, was allegedly filmed molesting a horse.

And after being arrested for trespassing charges stemming from a string of robberies in September 2021, Barrett-Lesko broke out of jail.

He was seen rushing past a Home Depot in a full jail uniform as Durango police began their search.

At some point during the ordeal, Barrett-Lesko shed his jumpsuit, which police said made it easier to spot him.

Soon after, he was apprehended.

