CNN journalist breaks down live on air while reporting on Buffalo shooting

CNN reporter Victor Blackwell got emotional as he visited the scene of New York's Buffalo shooting, choking up live on air.

“Listen, I was counting in the car, talking with my producer. I’ve done 15 of these,” he told the camera. "At least the ones that I could count.”

“And we keep having the conversation about, Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health, and nothing will change. And I’ll probably do another one this year.”

An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people dead over the weekend in a supermarket.

