The Beatles launch official Christmas jumper

The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover has had a seasonal makeover, transforming the Fab Four into an official Christmas Jumper.

The festive knitwear comes after the success of the group’s final song titled Now And Then – which recently topped the official UK singles chart for the first time in 54 years.

The limited edition jumper features John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison each wearing a red Christmas hat as they stride across the Abbey Road crossing.

The Beatles album, Abbey Road (PA) PA Media - PA

The grey knit finished with red sleeves and hemming is “set in a winter wonderland surrounded by a snowscape scene” with a traditional Fair Isle Christmas motif alongside The Beatles logo.

Social enterprise notjust clothing and Earth Merch teamed up with Apple Corps to launch the jumper.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust clothing, said: “The Beatles have left an indelible mark on the music industry and culture of not just this country, but also the world.

“It’s an honour for us to pay homage to their legacy through our knitwear.

“This partnership is a celebration of their music, our craftsmanship, and the spirit of Christmas.”

The Beatles’ official Christmas jumper (notjust clothing/PA)

Hannah Strickland, founder of Earth Merch, said: “I am delighted to team up with notjust on The Beatles Christmas jumper.

“Showcasing our commitment to ethical UK manufacture, all of our knitwear, blankets and accessories are crafted to last for generations.

“The Beatles 2023 Christmas jumper is a tribute to the band and captures the warmth and joy of the holiday spirit.”