The Holiday is one of the cult Christmas classics featuring a star-studded cast including Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet. It's become a go-to film to kick off the festivities.

While many of the cast members remain in the public eye, some have chosen a quieter life. Miffy Englefield, who stole hearts as Graham's daughter Sophie, has since stepped back from acting and transformed into a TikTok star.

Englefield, who was just six years old at the time of the role, has answered fans' burning questions about her role, including behind-the-scenes stories.

In a clip that's racked up almost a million views, Englefield shared: "It's been about 15 years since the film came out and I'm still asked a lot of questions about it, especially since I've started doing TikTok."

Attention soon turned to how the celebrity cast were in real life.

"The cast where amazing. It sounds cliché but there's not much to tell because they were all so lovely," she told viewers.

"Obviously playing one of Jude Law's daughter's in the film, he's the person we spent the most time with, he was so kind and patient and so helpful and taught us so much about acting.

"All of the cast is so sweet. Jack Black is hilarious, he made me laugh on the first day of set."

@miffz_ Just some things people ask sometimes 🖤 #childactor #theholiday #wherearetheynow #acting #childactress

"Kate Winslet is just as ethereal as she might seem in film and Cameron Diaz is pretty self-explanatory, she's beautiful," she continued.



Englefield also told fellow TikTokers that she's now a mum, sharing: "I spend my time raising her in the best ways that I can."

In more recent clips, she has shared fun day-to-day activities alongside her daughter, including a 'get ready with me' ahead of a festival.

