Thousands cross finish line of London Marathon as temperatures hit 22.2C

Thousands of runners have crossed the finishing line of the 45th TCS London Marathon as temperatures hit 22.2C in the capital.

More than 56,000 participants were expected on the 26.2-mile course, including celebrities, MPs and the fathers of two girls killed in the Southport attack.

Crowds of supporters, many holding banners, have lined the streets of the city to cheer on the runners and wave to their loved ones.

Many runners have chosen to compete in fancy dress (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

London could set a new record for the world’s biggest marathon, which is currently held by the TCS New York Marathon in November when there were 55,646 finishers.

Among the participants are David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar, whose daughters Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in the Southport mass stabbing last summer.

They are raising money for projects in memory of their daughters and Bebe King, six, who was also killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

In a video message posted on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wished the pair “the very best of luck”, adding, “the entire nation is in awe of your courage and your resilience”.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Mr Stancombe said: “Even now it still blows me away that so many people know about it and you’re getting messages from the Prime Minister.”

Among this year’s celebrity participants was radio presenter Adele Roberts who said she hopes her world record-breaking marathon runs show people with cancer they can “achieve anything”.

Roberts, who was previously treated for bowel cancer, broke the record for the fastest aggregate time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma (female), upon completing the London Marathon.

She added: “I just kept thinking all the way round – the pain’s a privilege.

“I’ve been through much, in terms of recovering from cancer, and with every step even though it hurt, I just thought ‘you’re alive, you’re lucky to be experiencing this’, so it was lovely.”

Many runners compete wearing fancy dress, hoping their quirky outfits may boost their fundraising efforts for their chosen charities.

McFly drummer Harry Judd was a London Marathon finisher in 2024 and he was among the celebrities taking part again on Sunday (John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - John Walton

Costumes on Sunday included a group dressed as a colourful caterpillar, a pair dressed as shower gel bottles and a man dressed as a rhino, while some carried items including a fridge and large teddy bears.

Ali Young, 51, who was attempting to break the world record of the fastest woman to run a marathon dressed as a bird, said her jaw “hurt from smiling” throughout the race.

The runner, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, completed the race dressed in a black and white penguin costume and said the atmosphere at the event was “absolutely amazing”, she added.

“My jaw hurts from smiling, you just smile the whole way and so many people were shouting ‘penguin’, all the kids.”

Ms Young is fundraising on behalf of Maggie’s Cancer Care in memory of her late father and is waiting for the Guinness World Record team to verify her attempt.

A man who has run 113 marathons dressed as a rhino said people were a “little bit shocked” by him in costume on the Tube on the way to the start line.

Chris Green, who is known as Rhino Boy Chris and is an ambassador for charity Save the Rhinos, holds the world record for the most marathons run in the same three-dimensional costume (male).

The costume, a large grey rhino outfit complete with large horn, was adorned on Sunday with a Union flag and hat.

He added: “You know what the best thing about wearing this costume is it brings out the big kid in everybody – if ever you’re feeling cynical about the world, put on a rhino costume and I guarantee you’ll see the best in people.”

Many supporters chose light-hearted slogans for their banners, including one that bore the words “whine now, wine later”.

More than 56,000 people are taking part on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Celebrity participants included Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw, who last ran the London Marathon in 2015 but has returned to fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer UK, the event’s charity of the year, after the death of his wife Ruth in April 2017 aged 43.

Comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, McFly drummer Harry Judd, former England footballer John Terry and singer Alexandra Burke also took part.

Eilish McColgan is among the competitors in the women’s elite London Marathon (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Two pro-Palestine activists jumped over the barriers separating spectators from the race course and threw red powder paint on to Tower Bridge in front of the men’s elite race, the group Youth Demand said.

An image shared by the group showed two people standing in the middle of the road wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel.”

The pair were quickly arrested by police, the group said, while marathon organisers said the event “was not impacted in any way”.

Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa won the women’s elite race, setting a new women-only world record with a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds.

Sebastian Sawe, from Kenya, came first in the men’s elite race with a time of two hours, two minutes and 27 seconds.

Sixteen MPs were also among those running, including Labour’s Josh Fenton-Glyn, Conservative Harriet Cross, Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Last year, TCS London Marathon raised a record-breaking £73.5 million, bringing the cumulative total raised since the first race in 1981 to more than £1.3 billion, according to organisers.