Backlash as Trump administration wants media to stop critical reporting of Iran war

The Trump administration wants to stop media from critical reporting of the war with Iran, and it’s left politicians and commentators in disbelief.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr posted on social media saying that broadcasters must “operate in the public interest” or lose their licence.

Carr also accused the media of “distortions” in its reporting of the conflict.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as the fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he wrote.

It comes as the US deploys thousands of troops and more warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up on the Strait of Hormuz. At least 2,000 people have been killed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Trump also criticised “misleading” media coverage in a Truth Social post on Saturday (March 14), writing: “Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use."

Commentators were quick to criticise the development, with one writing: "This is how you know the U.S. isn't winning the war."

Commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote: "Trump is so proud of his illegal war of choice with Iran that he's threatening to punish the media for reporting it."

"Somebody hates the First Amendment," another said.

Politicians also commented on the comments, with Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii writing: “This is a clear directive to provide positive war coverage or else licenses may not be renewed.

“This is worse than the comedian stuff, and by a lot. The stakes here are much higher. He’s not talking about late night shows, he’s talking about how a war is covered.”

Meanwhile, Trump was asked when the war with Iran would end, and his seven-word statement has done little to ease worries among his critics .

Now, Trump has done nothing to reassure US citizens that the war will end soon, with Trump saying it will only end “when I feel it in my bones”.

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