Alex Jones mocked as he claims Trump is ‘launching’ a fourth World War

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has made many ludicrous claims over the years, from his anger over people “putting chemicals in the water that turn the frogs gay” to believing then US president Joe Biden walked around the White House naked (yes, really).

And now, as current president Donald Trump continues his military operation in Iran, Jones has said the Republican is “launching WW4” as he “calls for an international coalition to send troops and ships to the Middle East”.

The broadcaster made the claim on Saturday in an almost 25-minute-long video on X/Twitter, complete with the title “EMERGENCY ALERT: Trump Is Launching WW4!”.

When one X/Twitter user asked “when did WW3 happen”, Jones replied that the CIA considers the Cold War between the US and Russia “to be World War 3”.

In an article penned by Fletcher Prouty in July 1985, the individual – who was a Pentagon official - asks: “Have you ever wondered why the CIA was created and what it is really supposed to be doing? Or why it is that the ‘quiet intelligence arm of the President’, as President Truman called it, and its Soviet counterpart, the KGB, are the leading brigades on the frontier in World War III, also known as the Cold War?”

But that’s pretty much the only information indy100 could find which refers to the conflict as the Third World War, and it does not suggest this was – or is - an agency-wide position.

And so he whole thing has left other X/Twitter users wondering if they ‘missed WW3’:

“Did I miss something, or are we skipping WW3,” asked another:

There’s also the fact that Jones already said a fourth world war had begun back in October 2025, when referencing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Embarrassing, really…

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