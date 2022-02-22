Since the beginning of TikTok's rise to popularity, at the forefront of concerns has always been privacy.

It's no secret that the world's most popular app has a super-powerful algorithm with a list of terms and conditions that take forever to read.

But privacy fears don't seem to stop people from using the app. However, a potential change in privacy settings is sparking interest.

According to some users, TikTok is potentially bringing back profile views. The feature was once available with TikTok, it allowed users to see who had viewed their profile within the last 30 days. But the app removed the feature due to its unpopularity.

Now some users are claiming they have access to the feature again. TikToker @caailyn posted a video showing her followers the profile view feature accessible to her.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



@caailyn Reply to @highh.bichh #greenscreen

Not everyone has access to this. Some think the app is slowly rolling out the feature - similar to Instagram. But mostly, people are not happy about it.

Comments on @caailyn's video indicate that people want to remain anonymous when viewing others' profiles.

"wait no I'm so embarrassed right now," @user4bzibzpvzm said.

"no. I'm being completely serious when I say I will stop using this app if they bring this back for all of us," user @taybussy commented.

In another video, @caailyn shows users that the feature can be turned on and off but those who chose to turn it off will not be able to see who views their profile.

The potential change has reminded some users of other privacy concerns regarding the app. The app consistently asks users to import their phone contacts to find their friends, collects biometric data via your voice and face, and photos and videos within your phone.

Since the app is owned by the Chinese tech giant, ByteDance, the US does not have much control over who the company chooses to share users' information with, which is part of the reason former President Donald Trump tried to get the app banned.

It's unclear if TikTok will roll out the profile views feature to every user or if they're experimenting with it currently. The company has not released an official statement on the matter.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

