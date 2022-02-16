Well, this is one way to find a date.

A woman went viral on TikTok for inviting up to 65 single men to a “chaotic” Valentines Day party in hopes of her and her friends finding a date.

TikToker Cassidy Davis (@cassidynashdavis) planned the party - titled ‘bring a random, bring a bottle’ - where her and her friends invite random dating-app matches to the bash to enjoy a night of drinking games and flirting.

Her original video, posted on 21st January, has over 315,000 views with hundreds of commenters eager to see how the party planned out - and they were not disappointed.

Davis and her friends took to their dating apps to invite single guys to the event, but she admits things became much more chaotic than first thought as many matches dropped out at the last minute.

This left Davis and her friends frantically swiping right to save the night and inviting up to 65 guys to the Valentines Day party.

On the night, Davis documented all of the fun to her 35,000 followers through a series of TikToks including hilarious confessionals from guests filmed in her bathroom.

One guest joked “I’m a little nervous right now, this looks like some Get Out sh*t”, comparing Davis’ predominantly white party to the psychological-horror film.

Another man, dressed in a suit, joked: “This is Joe Danger, representing the United States government. I’m here on a reconnaissance mission. And I’m probably going to say hello and goodbye like the great Beatles song.”

In total, Davis’ videos from the fun-filled night have over 1.9 million views and she later spilled the tea for her followers on whether or not anyone actually found love at the party.



She said two party-goers called Chloe and Nic have already gone on two dates and Davis herself hopes to see one of the men named Ken (there were at least three men named Ken at the party, FYI) for a future date.

Davis concluded her recap saying that overall, the night was a success and she plans to host another party with the same people very soon.

“Thanks for enjoying our party, it was so fun and I really enjoyed it,” Davis said before asking for a cheeky brand sponsorship. “Trojan condoms, if you’re still watching this, can you sponsor the next one please.”

