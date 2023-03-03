Most underrated places on Earth revealed - and one is in England

Time Out has named the 14 most underrated destinations in the world and, surprisingly, one of them is in England.

The publication is known for its lists setting out what it believes to be the best cities, neighbourhoods and hospitality venues in the world. Now, Time Out has revealed its list of the most underrated travel destinations for 2023.

Places listed were featured because they “don’t regularly appear on top travel lists” and that could certainly be said for the English city of Plymouth which appeared 7th on the list of 14.

Here are all the places mentioned:

1. Mongolia

First on the list is the country of Mongolia – known for its yurts and nomadic people, but with a “surprisingly clustered and easy to explore” capital city of Ulaanbaatar.

2. Lake Bacalar, Mexico

The town of Lake Bacalar is often overlooked by Tulum and Cancún, which are well-known popular tourist destinations for beach-goers. But, Lake Bacalr offers equally gorgeous waters and activities, though slightly more under the radar.

3. Cuenca, Ecuador

The third largest city in Ecuador, Cuenca’s historic town centre became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 and is a city home to many artists and creatives.

4. Srebrenik, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Described as “arguably Europe’s most underrated destination”, the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina is dotted with small charming towns like Srebrenik. It has some of the country’s best-preserved medieval fortresses and offers amazing views from the peak of the Majevica mountains.

5. Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

A three-hour drive from San Juan, Cabo Rojo has the white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters you would want from a Caribbean holiday. Many off-the-beaten-track beaches in the area are rarely frequented by tourists thanks to the lack of huge hotels and resorts.

6. Gippsland, Australia

Australia is known for its amazing food and drink scene, but many won’t have heard of Gippsland. 4.5 hours from Melbourne, the village was impacted by the 2019 wildfires but has since bounced back to become a thriving hub offering locally-sourced produce and natural beauty.

7. Plymouth, England

A surprise appearance for many Brits, Plymouth in Devon made the list thanks to its interesting architecture, art galleries, local gin, and historic city centre, having previously slipped under the radar due to its “middling size”.

8. Burlington, Vermont

Hailed for its food and drink scene, Burlington is host to not one, but five chefs that were selected for the semi-finals of the 2023 James Beard awards, so you definitely won’t go hungry here.

9. Turku, Finland

Often losing out to rival city Helsinki, Turku is Finland’s historic capital and second city but is just as beautiful. It has the nickname of the "Paris of Finland" and features plenty of historic architecture and sites.

10. Karpathos, Greece

The celebrity glamour of Santorini has hogged much of Greece’s limelight, but Time Out suggests people look towards the Dodecanese island of Karpathos for a slice of relatively undiscovered Greece.

11. Lombok, Indonesia

Neighbouring the well-known and frequented Bali, the island of Lombok in Indonesia is a short boat ride, but a world away in terms of levels of tourism. With waterfalls, rainforests, hikes and stunning rice fields, it has everything to offer, with fewer people around to ruin your experience.

12. São Tomé and Príncipe

Located in the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa, the islands of São Tomé and Príncipe form the continent’s second-smallest country. It is relatively unheard of and declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the natural surroundings including rolling rainforest hills and clear waters are incomparably beautiful.

13. Bray, Ireland

Just 12 miles south of Dublin, Bray has been dubbed the “Brighton of Ireland”. With Victorian architecture and bustling cafe and restaurant culture, it is an underrated gem across the Irish Sea.

14. Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe might be best known for Victoria Falls on the border with Zambia, but Time Out suggests that its eastern border is equally as beautiful in terms of nature. It hosts the country’s highest waterfall, Mutarazi Falls, and is great for hikes and scenic drives thanks to its three hilly ranges of Bvumba, Nyanga, and Chimanimani.

