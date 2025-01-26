Study reveals the biggest Tinder turn-offs that have singletons swiping left

In the fast-paced, digital world of online dating, first impressions matter – especially on platforms like Tinder, where a swipe can determine the start of a connection or the end of a conversation.

A new study from Rainbet has uncovered the top ten deal-breakers for women on the app, highlighting behaviours, profile choices, and conversation habits that are more likely to make women swipe left.

Whether it’s a lack of effort in your profile or red-flag messages that scream "no thanks," these findings shed light on what women are really looking for – and what they’re not.

"No photos of yourself"

Ranking first as the biggest turn-off for women is having ‘No photos of yourself’.

When it comes to dating sites, first impressions matter and a profile without pictures leaves women wondering if you’re even real. For many, a lack of photos screams “fake” or “not serious,” so make sure to upload some clear, authentic shots of yourself if you’re serious about matching someone.

Gen X, Millennials and Gen Zswere all in agreement that having ‘no photos of yourself’ is the biggest Tinder turn-off.





"Your bio is too cocky"

For most women, confidence is an attractive trait, but arrogance is not.

When writing your bio, you should keep it honest, but also stay humble. Listing your achievements and preferences can be interesting and attractive but there’s a fine line between self-confidence and being boastful, nobody likes people who reek of self-importance.





“I can’t see your face”

Profiles filled with shadowy, blurry, or distant photos can be frustrating and oftenmisconstrued as having something to hide.

Although personality should be one of the key factors when dating, physical attraction plays a huge role in dating apps, so make sure your photos give a clear view of your face.





“Using vulgar pick-up lines”

No matter your intentions, starting a conversation with a rude or explicit one-liner is a surefire way to get unmatched. Maybe it sounded great when you pitched it to your mates at the pub, but don’t expect a similar reception when using Tinder.





“Being mean under the guise of honesty”

Backhanded compliments, such as commenting negatively on someone’s photos or personality, won’t win you any points on dating websites and instead make you come across as rude or insincere, even if this wasn’t your intention.





"Flaunting your wealth"

If money is your most appealing trait, then maybe you need to reassess before jumping into the world of dating.

Boasting about money—whether it’s in your bio or your photos, can actually come across as quite insecure and unappealing. At the end of the day,women are looking for a connection, not a balance sheet.





“Poor grammar and spelling”

Poor grammar and spelling can suggest carelessness and lack of effort and can be one of the biggest detractors when trying to find a date on Tinder. Taking the time to proofread your messages to ensure they are easy to understand can make a big difference when trying to secure a match.





“Over-messaging or getting clingy”

Dating can often be a form of escapism for a lot of people and clinginess and over-messaging can feel overwhelming for some. Play it cool andgive conversations time to breathe.





“Deceptive or overly edited photos”

Let’s be honest, we’ve all seen Catfish before... If you have any intention of finding a connection on any dating platform, your match is going to find out eventually.The solution is simple – just beyourself.





