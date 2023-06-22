Missing sub passenger's wife's descendants died on the Titanic

A missing Titan submarine passenger has unbelievable links to the RMS Titanic as it emerged his wife’s descendants died onboard the ship when it sank in 1912.

Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate, is one of five individuals who remain missing on the commercial submersible running trips to the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

He is married to Wendy Rush, whose great-great-grandparents, Isidor and Ida Straus, died when the Titanic sank after striking an iceberg.

Isidor was a co-founder of the Macy's department store in the US and the wealthy elderly pair was depicted in James Cameron’s 1997 film about the events that unfolded.

New Yorkers Isidor and Ida Straus were the elderly couple seen cuddling in bed in their first-class cabin as the ship went down in the fictionalised depiction.

In real life, the pair were offered a seat on a lifeboat, Ida as a woman, and Isidor due to his status as a well-known former congressman and Macy's co-owner.

But, Isidor refused until all women and children had been given a space and Ida refused to leave her husband behind. Ida gave her mink coat to her maid, Ellen Bird, who escaped on a life raft.

Teams continue to search for the missing submersible that lost contact just 1 hour and 45 minutes after it began its journey to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday 18 June.

Along with Rush, the remaining four passengers include a British billionaire, a renowned French diver, a Pakistani businessman and his 19-year-old son.

On Wednesday (21 June) three more vessels joined the international search for the Titan submarine.

Captain Jamie Frederick from the US Coast Guard revealed they are using remotely operated vehicles to search for the source of some noises it detected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

