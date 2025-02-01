Man who spent $14,000 on dog costume opens zoo for people to dress up as animals

A man who spent a whopping $14,000 (2 million yen or £11,000) on a hyperrealistic, custom-made border collie dog costume has revealed he's opened up a zoo - but it isn't just any zoo, it's a zoo where people can dress up as animals.

Toco, "the human collie" from Japan previously went viral after he fulfilled his childhood dream of “becoming an animal” by splashing the cash on the dog costume.

On YouTube, he posts videos wearing the costume, pretending to be a dog by playing in public, learning new tricks and interacting with people as well as actual dogs and has over 72,000 subscribers.

Now he wants to help others who have a similar dream by opening "Tocotoco Zoo", located in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, where people can pay to become an animal themselves in an environment that is more natural and comfortable.

The prelaunch occurred in 2024, before officially launching on January 26 and the zoo's website, translated from Japanese to English, reads: "Have you ever wanted to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something other than yourself and felt excited?

"We offer a service that can help make that wish come true, even if only a little, by having you wear a costume."

Morning and afternoon sessions are available and reservations must be made 30 days in advance, each session lasts for 180 minutes can for one person costs a pricey $315 (£250, or 49,000 yen).

If you fancy dressing up with a mate, there are also deals for groups of two and three.

Those who book a visit can dress up in an Alaskan Malamute costume - but for it to fit you must be short than 5'11 and taller than 4'11.

"If you are unable to open or close the mouth, we will give you a 10% discount," the description on the website reads.

In a post to YouTube, Toco - who is only known by his canine name - explained his reason behind opening Toctoco Zoo.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"As you may know, I have dreamed of being an animal since I was a child, I ordered a realistic dog costume," he wrote.

"When I was a little child, I thought it would be wonderful if there was a service that would allow me to become an animal. Now I thought I could do it myself.

"To fulfill the dreams of those who want to become animals, we will open “Tokoko Zoo,” where visitors can experience being an animal in a costume!"

Elsewhere, man in border collie suit finally has a fellow human-canine companion, and man who turned himself into a border collie announces drastic life change.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.