Man in border collie suit finally has a fellow human-canine companion

A Japanese man who became famous for turning himself into a dog now has a new human friend who is also canine cosplayer.

Toco the human Collie previously made headlines after he fulfilled his his childhood dream of “becoming an animal” by spending $14,000 (2 million yen or £11,000) on a hyperrealistic, custom-made border collie suit.

In previous videos uploaded to YouTube, Toco can be seen playing in public, learning new tricks and interacting with people as well as actual dogs.

But recently, he has met someone else who likes to dress up as an Alaskan Malamute and the pair of pooches can be seen high-fiving, petting, and playing with one another in the latest YouTube video.

Proving to be besties, the dogs also shook each other’s paws, rolled over and even used a chew toy to play tug-of-war with each other.

No details have been provided as to the identity of the person in the Alaskan Malamute suit.

A human turns into a dog! Two dogs played together! www.youtube.com

In the comments section, some of the YouTuber's 70,000 subscribers left their thoughts on Toco's new pal.

One person said: "I'm glad that you found someone that you can trust to help you bring two dogs to life!"

"It's so awesome seeing two people doing what they have always dreamt about! Being a dog seems fun!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’m so glad you found a friend."

"I’m happy for both of you! you and your friend just look so cute and pet-able in your suits!" a fourth person commented.

Back in 2022, Toco previously expressed concern about what his friends would think of him undergoing his dog transformation.

"I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal," he told the Daily Mirror.

But it looks like he found a companion with a similar interest.

