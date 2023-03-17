UFC fighter says he 'completed PornHub' when he was injured

A UFC star has claimed he was so bored while injured that he "completed Pornhub."

Heavyweight Tom Aspinall's fighting career took a pause last year when he suffered from a knee injury which forced him to temporarily step away from the ring.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Aspinall said: "Last time we spoke in an interview like this I think… it was pretty close after the injury. Close to surgery."

Speaking about what he had got up to during his break, he candidly revealed: "I was basically sat down, I was on like Pornhub every day, I got to the point where I completed it."

He joked: "I think I might be the only person to ever complete PornHub."

Hundreds of viewers flocked to the clip in hysterics, with one fan writing: "Aspinall is a funny ass guy he has that dry sense of humour. He and Ariel have a great rapport together just chatting and joking like they're just sat at the local pub."

A second added: "No one can hate Tom he’s just a breath of fresh air, doesn’t trash talk, no gimmicks is just 100% himself and lets his fighting do the talking."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tom Aspinall: Jon Jones Is a ‘Dream Fight’ For Me | The MMA Hour www.youtube.com





Aspinall defeated Alexander Volkov last year in March, before suffering from the injury months later. The heartbreaking injury happened just a few seconds into his fight with Curtis Blaydes.

He underwent surgery on his knee and is currently back in training. Aspinall is plotting his comeback in the heavyweight division, now ruled by Jon Jones.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.