The UK is waking up to the news of the local election results, with the Conservatives losing flagship councils in London.
Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.
The biggest result in the capital though was Wandsworth, often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.
It’s the first time Labour has held Wandsworth since 1978 and with the party also taking Barnet, the results have put pressure on Boris Johnson.
Local Conservative leaders reportedly called upon Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror” as the lasting impact of Partygate looks to have had a big effect.
Labour also won in Southampton and the new Cumberland Council, and at the time of writing the results from 75 out of 200 authorities have been announced.
Starmer celebrates a win after a strong night for LabourHollie Adams/Getty Images
Labour had losses too. The party lost Hull to the Lib Dems and have performed less strongly in the north of England and the Midlands so far – the key Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North lost to Conservatives in 2019.
As the results continue to come in, and the Tories are left to lick their wounds after a difficult night for the party, people didn’t have much sympathy for them on social media.
Labour taken Wandsworth - Margaret Thatcher\u2019s favourite council - and is calling Westminster which has been Tory since its creation in 1964.\n\nObvious symbolism for Tories of losing two flagship councils - but notable both were well run w/ low council tax & even that wasn\u2019t enough— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1651814766
VERY funnyhttps://twitter.com/bbcelection/status/1522450583067807744\u00a0\u2026— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1651823074
Wandsworth turns red for the first time in 44 years. Local election nights never get boring #LabourParty— Lisa Shaw (@Lisa Shaw) 1651800965
Waking up to news that Tories have lost control of Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet.\n\nI just London.— Siobhan Benita \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b (@Siobhan Benita \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b) 1651815797
Lads, Wandsworth is red, and it is very red.pic.twitter.com/VnVCCz84ah— Matthew Smith (@Matthew Smith) 1651806881
Loss of Tory control in Wandsworth, Westminster, and Barnet. Gwarn London!— Ash Sarkar (@Ash Sarkar) 1651820084
How fantastic to wake up to news of @UKLabour taking Wandsworth, Westminster, Southampton & Barnet. As ever, a few bitter types who clearly don't want Labour to win - but what evs. May the good results keep rolling in, particularly in #Norwich #LocalElections22 #Election2022— Natasha Harpley (@Natasha Harpley) 1651816382
My twitter feed is 50% "Labour are going to win Wandsworth" and 50% "UK is going to win Eurovision" and it's all very exciting.— James Upsher (@James Upsher) 1651787864
"Boris Johnson was a vote-winner for Labour" in Wandsworth, says Sadiq Khan #LocalElections22— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1651809441
The @SkyNews presenter suggesting no surprise in Labour doing so well in London clearly wasn\u2019t around when Westminster and Wandsworth were viewed as impregnable— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1651815249
Sir Keir Starmer hailed last night’s local election results as a “massive turning point” for the Labour party.
Speaking during an early-morning visit to Barnet, Starmer said: “This is a massive turning point for the Labour Party from the depths of 2019. We’re back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change that we have done in the last two years. What a difference it has made.”
