Tram named after Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight as fans gather for premiere

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has unveiled a tram named in his honour – and praised its “amazing” livery featuring a striking image of a flat cap-wearing Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Speaking ahead of the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in Birmingham, Knight said he was “immensely proud” of his home city.

After removing a sticker to reveal the name of the Peaky Blinders-themed tram in Centenary Square, Knight said of the honour: “It’s quite surreal, but it’s really, really great.”

Steven Knight beside the tram in Centenary Square

Asked what fans can expect from The Immortal Man, Knight said: “It’s set in Birmingham but also shot in Birmingham, which is a change from the series because we shot a lot of stuff in the north before.

“We found the locations here. Birmingham is one of the stars of the film. It’s a great story. It’s very entertaining, and I am told that the reaction… there’s a lot of emotion around it.

“There’s a lot of people end the thing in tears, which is great because that’s what we wanted. So, yeah, I think it’s a very powerful piece, and I’m really proud of it.”

As fans, some in period costume, looked on, Knight added: “It’s amazing that people are travelling from all over the place to be here for this.

“And it’s just great that it means that Birmingham becomes a destination for people who otherwise maybe wouldn’t have come.”

The tram was unveiled on Monday ahead of the film's world premiere

After posing for photos, Knight said of the tram and its graphics: “To see a tram like that is great.

“Just the fact that it will be rolling around the streets of Birmingham is wonderful. I didn’t think it would be this good to be honest. I think the graphics are amazing.

“It’s so well done and it’s such a great graphic. As soon as I’ve done these interviews I’m sending the photo of it to Cillian, who’s just arrived in Brum.

“He’s gonna love it. Who wouldn’t love it?”

As well as Knight’s name, the side of the tram features an image of Murphy alongside the message “Home of the Peaky Blinders” – celebrating the show’s deep connection to the region.

Peaky Blinders fans gathered in period costume

The West Midlands Combined Authority said the honour was to recognise Knight’s commitment to championing Birmingham and the West Midlands on screen, as well his support for the region’s film industry through Digbeth Loc Studios.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker has identified the creative industries as a key sector in his area’s growth plan, and has sought advice from the filmmaker on the region’s new film production agency, Production Central WM – which opened last year.

Mr Parker said: “Through his vision, energy and amazing storytelling, Steven has put Birmingham and the West Midlands back on the world stage – the film premiere and celebrations here today prove that.

“We have a shared ambition to make this the best place in the UK for film and TV production. And we’re working together to open more doors for the next generation of filmmakers right here in our region, creating exciting new careers for thousands more local people.

“I am proud to call him my friend, and this tram is a fitting tribute to his contribution to our region’s success.”

Knight joins other well-known West Midlands stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Jasper Carrott and Cyrille Regis in having a tram named after him.

Expansion of the Metro network means that from later this year trams will start passing the Black Country Living Museum, a key outdoor location previously used as a set for the Peaky Blinders series.