Coachella 2025: Fans fume as Travis Scott turns up late for headline slot

Travis Scott fans have been left furious after the rapper turned up 20 minutes late for his Coachella headline set on Saturday (12 April).

The artist was billed for 11:40pm (local time), but by midnight, there was still no sign of him on the stage.

Fans had rolled out in their thousands to watch his set on the Coachella Stage, which had played host to Lady Gaga the night before, and will see Post Malone perform as the Sunday night headliner. The line-up is the same for both weekends of the festival.

It's Scott's first time headlining the main stage of the California festival, however, notably he played the Outdoor Theatre in 2017, arriving on the back of a giant bird.

The crowd erupted into cheers when things finally started to get moving by 12:01am, with dancers and orchestral music filling up the stage, before Scott emerged.

It's not known what caused the delay.

He went on to play all of his biggest hits including 'Fein', 'Highest in the Room', and a remix of Drake's 'NOKIA' in a show that would excuse his lack-of promptness, of course, but fans online were left disgruntled that he'd kept them waiting for so long.





It's certainly not the first time he's been late either - in 2024, fans were left waiting 90 minutes

...and now they're just hoping today's delay is going to be worth it













So, did it pay off? Well, the verdict is in...





Here's to hoping he turns up to weekend two on time.

