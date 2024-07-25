A Travis Scott concert in Italy sparked false earthquake alarms as 80,000 people attended his Circus Maximus Tour date.

In 2021, a horror story unfolded at Travis Scott’s music festival Astroworld after a crowd crush left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Since the disaster, the 33-year-old rapper has been touring again and on Tuesday night (23 July) fans caused an earthquake square in Milan as thousands gathered at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura open-air racecourse venue.

The concert date was part of his Circus Maximus Tour – a follow-up to Scott’s Utopia tour – and it seems the sheer number of raucous people jumping around caused ground tremors to be felt by Milan locals.

In a translated post on X/Twitter, one person asked : “Am I the only one who heard the #earthquake in Milan?”

Someone else said : “Did I alone feel three good tremors of [an] #earthquake in Milan?”

No reports of a real earthquake in Milan were reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

In a post on his Instagram, Scott shared some stunning aerial footage showing the sheer size of the audience.

He captioned it: “LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM. ‘NO THIS ISNT FESTIVAL. THIS A SHOW ON THE TOUR’ IN THE WORDS OF STROMBERG.

“MILAN YALL OWE ME NOTHING. YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER. CIRCUS MAXIMUS.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a crowd at one of Scott’s shows sparked earthquake rumours as there were reports of the same thing happening during his June 2023 performance at the same venue.

