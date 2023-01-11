Woman shares how to get free hotel upgrades with this one simple hack

TikTok users are lifting the lid on securing upgrades on flights and hotels – and it couldn't be easier.

In a viral clip making rounds on the platform, TikToker @couponwithKayla starts by telling her 2.2 million followers a little hack that she swears by.

Her video was soon stitched by fellow creators, who confirmed she was telling no lies.

"If you’re ever at a hotel or going on a plane, go up to the desk and ask if they have any free upgrades available," Kayla said. "The worst thing they can say is 'no we don't', or they may be like 'oh yeah, here, let me upgrade you to a suite for free."

Kayla then showcased the large room she was staying in.

In response, a separate TikToker, Sara (@the3.mouseketeers), the wife of a general hotel manager "for a very large brand," said you almost always get a free upgrade.

However, she highlighted there's often a catch.

"You cannot book through third-party sites like Expedia or hotels.com," Sara explained. "It has to be directly through that hotel."



She then said it's down to the "front desk’s discretion" and how you ask.

"If you come in all hot and bothered and demand your free upgrade, no, they're not going to give it to you," she said.









In response, one anxious TikToker said she'd feel "weird for randomly asking", despite wanting to, to which Sara said: "Gotta just understand they don’t really care. They are just ppl doing a job for a big corporation."



"Kindness is definitely key," another penned. "I actually just got an upgrade in PR, even though I booked through Expedia."

