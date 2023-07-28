Twiglet the dachshund returned home after armed dognapping in Essex

Sausage dog Twiglet is safe and reunited with her owners, after a video of her being stolen from a family home in Essex was widely shared.

Twiglet, a dachshund, was snatched by a thief who smashed a patio door. Police later released footage of the dog struggling to get away from the thief, who is thought to have sold her on.

Jo Vindis, Twiglet’s owner, said she was “elated” that Twiglet was home on Thursday. “Without the video we probably would never have seen her again”.

“Well, we do love our dogs, don’t we? I think it just resonated with everyone with a dog, or even without, just how someone from your family – just snatched out of your home – it’s just horrible.”

The break-in happened at Vindis’ house in Catmere End in Essex.

“Our neighbours were round the house within a few minutes of the alarm going off, but he'd already taken her at that point,” said Vindis.

“It looks as though that’s what he was after. Nothing else was taken.”

Posting on a lost dogs group on Facebook, the owners said: “We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become ‘too hot to handle’.

“We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so, so much.”

The 16-month-old pooch was returned to her family after “a tip-off that came thanks to all of the coverage”.

“Someone contacted us and said they thought the dog they had bought was Twiglet, and that's sort of as much as we know, but the investigations are ongoing so we're hopeful that the person who took her will be caught,” Vindis said.

Fortunately, the dog is back to being her normal self. Vindis added: “She doesn’t seem too traumatised by it all.”

Essex Police said inquiries remained ongoing, with no arrests having been made.

