‘Twinverclyde’ seeing double as 10 sets of twins prepare to start school

Ten sets of twins are set to start primary school in one area of Scotland, marking the fourth consecutive year the twin count has hit double figures.

Dubbed “Twinverclyde” for its high volume of twins, the 20 children will start at various schools across Inverclyde on Friday.

Eva-Grace and Greyson McNab will start school this week (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The council’s twins record was set in 2015, when 19 sets began primary school.

This year marks the fourth in a row of 10 or more sets of twins starting primary one in Inverclyde, with double figures in 10 out of the last 12 years.

Ellie Joanne and Hannah Margaret Wilson are among the twins set to start primary one in Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Six of the 10 pairs of twins starting school this week gathered at St Patrick’s Primary in Greenock on Tuesday, greeted by Provost Drew McKenzie.

He said: “You know it’s back to school time when we start to see this year’s inductees to our ‘twinverclyde’ hall of fame.

Demi Rose and Nicole Anne Campbell-Black, and Benjamin and Myles Jones will all start school on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

“It has become an annual tradition to get our new primary one twins together and it is great fun for them and their family and friends, and they all look so resplendent in their uniforms.

“For most, it’s a dress rehearsal for Friday when it’s back to the classroom for staff and pupils here in Inverclyde.

Six of the 10 sets of twins starting school this week in Inverclyde gathered for photos on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

The class of 2024 will take the Inverclyde twin count to 157 sets since 2013, which is an average of 13 sets each year.

The lowest since 2013 was in 2018, where just four pairs of twins began school.

The twins played together in the playground (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Teachers are due to return to Inverclyde schools on Wednesday for two in-service days before pupils return.