Allison Holker, the widow of the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, has broken her silence after receiving backlash for her interview with People magazine.

tWitch was a talented dancer, and a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40.

In the recent interview, Holker lifted the lid on her late husband's struggles, revealing how she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs in a shoebox following his death. It must be noted that tWitch's autopsy revealed no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

In one clip shared on the outlet's official Instagram, Holker emphasised the importance of being vulnerable with those around her and encouraged people to ask for help during challenging times.

Many slammed the full interview as "distasteful," with another calling it "disheartening".

They wrote: "You spent nearly 10 years with this man, had children with him, he took your daughter in as his own, yet you're now calling him an addict, exposing his private struggles, and negating what he meant to your life and your children's lives?!"

Dancer Dana Alexa chimed in: "I think it makes it WORSE that this is done under the flimsy guise of 'helping someone else.' Just call a spade a spade and tell everyone what they have all already known – it’s you out for yourself – desperately wanting fame and attention and it’s not for the benefit of anyone except you."

A third penned: "I can’t believe you would air his business like this! Completely inappropriate!"





Fitness trainer and fellow dancer Kelly Gibson also commented on the Instagram post: "This whole thing made me sad. He’s gone. Why tear apart his name? I was fully supportive about you moving [on] and being happy but this paycheck was not worth disgracing his name."

Holker responded to her comment, writing: "I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."

She later turned to her Instagram Story with a lengthy statement in response to the backlash, referencing her a new memoir she will be releasing.

Holker said her "only intention" was to share her "own story as well as a part of my life with Stephen to help other people".

Allison Holker/Instagram





She continued: "'I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.