Twitter has finally released its edit button feature - but it'll cost you.

On Thursday, the site said in a statement: "Starting this afternoon we’re gradually rolling out Edit Tweet to all U.S. Twitter Blue subscribers.”

It's currently only available to those premium subscribers - who pay $4.99 per month in the US - and may remain an exclusive feature for paying customers.

It comes after the network teased the upcoming feature with some beta users last month, saying: "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button".

The edit feature allows users to change a tweet they made within 30 minutes of sending it out, something some users have been requesting for many years.

For people who have misspelled or made grammatically errors in tweets, the news is exciting but the feature is also highly controversial as some believe it could be used to alter history or used to gaslight people.

"This is happening and you'll be okay," Twitter added reassuring users it may be a good thing.

Edited tweets appear with an icon and timestamp to indicate the tweet was changed. An edit history is viewable to users when they click the icon.

Many people welcomed the addition of a Twitter edit button. Other platforms like Meta's Instagram and Facebook have integrated edit button features without facing too many issues.

Others spent the afternoon testing it out, or complaining about some of its potential downsides.









One of the reasons people supported Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover was because he wanted to add an edit feature.

But other people scoffed at the idea of a button, feeling that it takes away the purpose and authenticity of Twitter.

