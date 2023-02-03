Elon Musk just announced a new Twitter feature where anyone can earn money

Twitter has unveiled some changes coming to the platform and it's good news for Twitter influencers.

On Friday, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced the platform would begin sharing ad revenue with creators where ads appear in their reply threads.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Musk wrote.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Before the announcement, the only way Twitter creators could receive money from the content they posted on the platform was through subscriptions.

Subscription-based Twitter accounts were only available to a select few Twitter users who had at least 10k followers, were 18 years or older, and tweeted 25 times in the past 30 days.

Musk added, “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified."

From Musk's tweet alone, it seems means the revenue feature will be available to anyone with a Twitter Blue subscription who receives ads in their replies.



This may incentivize more young people to join the platform and be active as well as more people to pay the $11 Twitter Blue cost. It seems to be part of Musk's recent efforts to make Twitter more profitable.

"Twitter needs to be where a creator is most highly rewarded for their time & talent," Musk added.

People expressed excitement over the new development but not without many questions from people wondering who it applies to, how people will get paid, and more.





The announcement comes one day after Twitter revealed it would require API users to pay a subscription fee.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.