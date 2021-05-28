Radar footage shows 160mph UFOs swarming US Navy ship, filmmaker claims

A filmmaker who released footage apparently showing UFOs swarming a warship off the Californian coast in 2019 has released another video that appears to show the same thing happening again.

Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell claims the footage was shot onboard the USS Omaha as unidentified flying objects swarmed the ship.

Corbell said the film was captured from radar in the ship’s combat information center on 15 July 2019 and joins the footage he released earlier this month showing a spherical object moving along the horizon and disappearing into the sea.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share his footage, writing: “This is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego.

The interpreted radar footage shows up to nine UFOs around the ship, some travelling at speeds of nearly 160mph.

Sailors aboard the USS Omaha in the clip can be heard discussing what they are witnessing.

One can be heard saying that the UFOs were “closing in.” Another said: “138 knots, holy s**t that’s f***ing fast. Oh, it’s turning around.”

Previous footage that Corbell has leaked of three UFOs hovering around the Navy ship in July 2019 has been confirmed as authentic by the Pentagon.

The 18-second clip was filmed showing the objects flying close to the USS Russell.

Speaking on a show all about paranormal activity, Mystery Wire, Corbell said: “Luckily we have footage from the CIC [Combat Information Centre] that was obtained by a crew that was specifically called in to film these anomalous events.”

He explained that at one point, there were 14 UFOs swarming the ship.

Corbell continued: “It supports the hypothesis that these are not just a balloon that is dropping into the water, it’s not something that is easily explained, these are true unidentifieds in mass number.”