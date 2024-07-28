UK ticket-holder claims Friday’s £24m EuroMillions win

The UK ticket-holder who won £24 million in Friday’s EuroMillions has claimed their jackpot prize, the National Lottery has said.

They matched all five main numbers and two lucky stars to take home the entire £24,145,749 jackpot.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 19, 23, 35, 37 and the winning EuroMillions lucky star numbers were 04 and 08.

On Sunday morning, Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, confirmed it received the claim.

It will now be validated by ensuring the rules of the game were adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the winning process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win Andy Carter, The National Lottery

The prize will then be paid at an appointment with a National Lottery winners’ adviser.

Once the money has been sent, the ticket-holder will decide whether to go public.

Unless they announce the news, there will be no information on where the winner bought the ticket, or whether they entered the draw as an individual or part of a syndicate.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This is the second huge UK EuroMillions jackpot win this month.

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the winning process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Another player won £1 million in Friday night’s UK millionaire maker selection, by matching the code MWPC38104.

Mr Carter added: “By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 690,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”