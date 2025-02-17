UK ticket-holder stakes claim for £65.3m EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been staked for Friday’s £65.3 million EuroMillions jackpot by a single UK ticket-holder, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

One lucky UK EuroMillions ticket-holder came forward over the weekend to claim their £65,341,620.50 jackpot prize from Friday night’s Valentine’s Day draw, Allwyn said.

It comes as the £7.4 million Saturday Lotto jackpot has now also been claimed by a single ticket-holder.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “It’s been an astonishing weekend of millionaire-making, which promises to keep me and my team very busy.

“So many big winners are now lined up to receive their prizes, but we are still missing seven from 14 EuroMillions millionaires from Friday night’s special draw.

“We’re asking everyone to check their tickets and we’re very much looking forward to meeting all the lucky winners soon.”

EuroMillions ticket-holders must match the code on their ticket with one of the 14 winning codes in the millionaire makers.

The EuroMillions jackpot ticket-holder from Friday night’s draw is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2025.

In the draw on January 24, one UK ticket-holder scooped the £83,474,081.80 jackpot and 13 days later the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous at this time, came forward to claim their prize.

Saturday night’s £7.4 million Lotto jackpot win is the fourth jackpot so far this year. James Clarkson, 20, from Carlisle, won £7.5 million in the draw on January 4.