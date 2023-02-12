UK bracing for freezing cold conditions with arrival of ‘rare polar phenomenon’

It might feel like spring is just around the corner, but the UK is bracing for freezing temperatures once again very soon.

A rare polar weather front is heading our way in the coming weeks with an unusual meteorological phenomenon expected towards the end of February.

A ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ (SSW) is expected, which is the same formation that caused the “Beast of the East” conditions of 2018.

It’s expected to result in 10 days of freezing temperatures stretching into March, with lows of -11 degrees centigrade.

In the most immediate future, though, the UK can expect milder temperatures.

More cold weather is heading our way iStock

"Earlier on Sunday will be rather grey," says BBC meteorologist Stav Danaos. "By around dawn, temperatures for most shouldn't be any lower than 3 to 6 degrees Celcius, but where we have the odd cloud break, there could be a few frost pockets here and there."

He added: "As we move through the morning, and more of a breeze comes across the north and the west, that will help break up the clouds and we should see more sunshine in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England, Wales and Southwest England.”

The “Best from the East” caused chaos in 2018, with widespread snow and ice and temperatures plummeting to -14C in the Cairngorms in Scotland. Seventeen people were killed because of the weather, including a seven-year-old girl.

The extreme weather at the time was caused by the arrival of Anticyclone Hartmut. It began on February 22 before ending on March 5.

