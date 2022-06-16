A wheelie bin from Hampshire has been found more than 1,200 miles away in Ukraine and people are confused.

The bin was spotted by journalist Philip Crowther (you know, the bloke who is super good at languages) on the Polish border, but it is unclear how it got there.

He tweeted:

And a spokesperson for the council replied:

People on social media loved it and joked the bin was going to support the war in Ukraine. There were also a lot of "wheelie" puns.

The world works in mysterious ways.

