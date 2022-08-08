Graphic videos and photos of what appears to be a Ukrainian prisoner of war's mutilated body are circulating social media alluding to the horrific treatment by Russian soldiers.

According to a report from The Guardian, the graphic footage shows the head of a Ukrainian POW stuck on a pole outside of a home in the city of Popasna.

Popasna was captured by Russian forces back in May.

The footage has been shared across social media, although it was first posted on Telegram by Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military–Civil Administration

“They really are orcs. Twenty-first century, occupied Popasna, human skull on the fence,” Haidai wrote. “There is nothing human about the Russians. We are at war with non-humans.”

The footage comes after Russia has been accused of committing war crimes.

Previously, Russia tried to frame Ukraine for an attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs by falsifying evidence.

In late July, an attack on the prison camp in Olenivka killed 53 people and injured 75. Upon learning of the mass killing, people called upon Amnesty International and the UN to investigate the matter.

Russia claims that Ukraine killed its own prisoners but an NBC News report indicates the detonation that killed prisoners came from inside the camp.

Footage from Ukraine have emerged showing the devastating toll the war has taken on Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Although the death toll has not been exactly counted many believe over 10,000 Ukrainians have died since Russia invaded in February.

