Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.

While Russia said said the troops would be "peacekeeping", the US slammed it as "nonsense" and accused the country of creating a pretext for war.

On Monday, Putin said the decision to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic's independence “should have been made a long time ago." He added that his country was "not afraid of anything or anyone."

Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.



Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky called for "clear and effective actions of support" from Ukraine's allies during a late-night broadcast to the nation.



"It is very important to see now who our real friend and partner is, and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words only," he added.

Here is everything we know so far:

What is the cause of the tension in the region?

The current tensions date back to 2014 when the pro-Moscow Ukrainian government of Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown. This prompted fears in the Kremlin that the country was moving into the orbit of the West.

Putin responded by sending troops to annex Crimea, a territory of Ukraine. They also backed a rebellion led by pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Donbas region, which led to 14,000 deaths.





What has happened now?

On Monday, Putin addressed a long list of grievances when describing Ukraine as an integral part of Russia’s history. He said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land and after the Soviet collapse, was used by the West to contain Russia.

The president has decided to recognise the two Russian-backed regions in east Ukraine – Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic – as independent states.

He has ordered troops into the two regions to “maintain peace” – crossing the red line set by the West by deploying Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.





What has been the response?

The UK, European Union and the United States will all impose economic sanctions.

Boris Johnson said the measures being imposed by the UK were the “first barrage” because further action would be taken if the situation escalated.





So, what now?

The West will hope the economic pressure it can impose through sanctions will persuade Putin to back down.

But he has an estimated 150,000 troops ringed around Ukraine and Johnson warned “all the evidence is that president Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine”.

An attempt to conquer Ukraine could lead to a prolonged and bloody conflict.

Ukraine is not a member of Nato, so the alliance’s members – including the UK – will not play a direct role in the fighting.

The UK has supplied anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian army and other support is being considered.

But Russian aggression in eastern Europe is likely to increase anxiety among Nato’s members.

This could lead to a further build-up of forces, potentially increasing tensions even further in the region.

