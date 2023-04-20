Anti-woke beer struggling to find a brewery that will actually make it

An anti-“woke” beer company is having a tough time finding a brewing company to actually produce it for them.

The idea for Ultra Right Beer was conjured up by Seth Weathers in the wake of Conservatives boycotting Bud Light for partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Never seemingly passing up the opportunity to make money from a scandal, the right jumped on the chance to buy a “woke free” beer, however, the creator is now finding it hard to find somewhere to actually make it.

The beer’s website claimed it was “brewed and canned by Bent River Brewing Co.”, but the brewery claims its name was used without permission after they were approached.

Mike Zoller, the Chicago Beer Editor for PorchDrinking.com, said Weathers asked the Illinois-based Bent River Brewing Company to brew the beer for them. They allege Weathers also used their name without permission on his website.

A statement from the company said: “We were initially approached to possibly contract a beer for a customer. Without our knowledge, our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time.

“When we were made aware of the marketing for the product, we chose to pass on producing it.”

Someone joked: “That Conservative Dad's Ultra Right beer is never going to be brewed and shipped.”

The website has since been updated, removing the brewery’s name and rather broadly writing it is being brewed and canned in “Northern Illinois”.

A new banner at the top of the page claims the product is “in production”, however, there is no detailed information as to which specific brewery is allegedly making it.

