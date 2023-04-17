Bud Light responds to backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership

Dylan Mulvaney has received backlash from conservatives following her partnership with Bud Light - and now the head of the company has responded with a statement on the matter.

The 26-year-old transgender influencer has amassed millions of followers on social media with her "Days of Girlhood" series and partnered with Bud Light posting content for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

However, this has sparked outrage from conservatives. Kid Rock posted a video of himself aimlessly firing a rifle at crates of Bud Light in response, while country singer Travis Tritt said Anheuser-Busch products (Bud Light's parent company) would be banned from his tour rider.

Mulvaney herself has responded, and on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, said: "I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this.

"I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me."

Now, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has addressed the situation and described the company's aims to "bring people together over a beer".

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew," he said.

"We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues.

"We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another.

"As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.

"I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

It comes after Joe Rogan shared this thoughts on Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership on his podcast - and he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

"What they’re [Bud Light] doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people," he said. "Why, if something is good, do you give a f*** who’s got it?"

