People can't believe this 'ultra right wing' beer commercial isn't a parody

Following the saga that saw right-wing conservatives boycotting a beer company for being inclusive, a new “ultra-right” beer has been launched and people can hardly believe it isn’t satire.

Popular brand Bud Light found itself at the epicentre of right-wing fury after it collaborated with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney on a March Madness campaign.

Those offended by it vowed to boycott the brand. Now, in its place, a new “100% woke free” beer has been released to cater to their specific needs – and it’s called the Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer.

Creator Seth Weathers shared the news with a 1-minute long ad that is unbelievably not a parody.

In the ad, Weathers said: “America has been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use.”

Weathers continued: “As conservatives, we are constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the woke mind virus. But the last place we want it is in our beer.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The beer creator then proceeded to whack a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat, before telling other “woke corporations” to “stay the f**k away from our kids”.

The unbelievable ad has been viewed on Twitter 1.4 million times with many baffled by the fact it is genuinely real.

Political commentator, Rex Chapman, wrote: “This is not a bit. It’s real.”

Someone else said: “Apparently, this is real. But if I told you it was a parody video, would you know the difference?”

Another argued: “If I were making a parody of conservatives being babies I couldn't come up with something this good.”

“The American right are so detached from reality, they don’t even realize how much of a self-parody their own ads are,” another wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.