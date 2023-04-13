People can't believe this 'ultra right wing' beer commercial isn't a parody

Following the saga that saw right-wing conservatives boycotting a beer company for being inclusive, a new “ultra-right” beer has been launched and people can hardly believe it isn’t satire.
Popular brand Bud Light found itself at the epicentre of right-wing fury after it collaborated with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney on a March Madness campaign.
Those offended by it vowed to boycott the brand. Now, in its place, a new “100% woke free” beer has been released to cater to their specific needs – and it’s called the Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer.
Creator Seth Weathers shared the news with a 1-minute long ad that is unbelievably not a parody.
In the ad, Weathers said: “America has been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use.”
Weathers continued: “As conservatives, we are constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the woke mind virus. But the last place we want it is in our beer.”
The beer creator then proceeded to whack a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat, before telling other “woke corporations” to “stay the f**k away from our kids”.
\u201cAmerica's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.\n\nThere's a new beer in town!\u201d— SETH WEATHERS (@SETH WEATHERS) 1681311667
The unbelievable ad has been viewed on Twitter 1.4 million times with many baffled by the fact it is genuinely real.
Political commentator, Rex Chapman, wrote: “This is not a bit. It’s real.”
\u201cThis is not a bit. It\u2019s real.\u201d— Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc (@Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc) 1681354060
Someone else said: “Apparently, this is real. But if I told you it was a parody video, would you know the difference?”
\u201cApparently, this is real. \nBut if I told you it was a parody video, would you know the difference? \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Jo \ud83c\udf3b (@Jo \ud83c\udf3b) 1681394522
Another argued: “If I were making a parody of conservatives being babies I couldn't come up with something this good.”
\u201cif I were making a parody of conservatives being babies I couldn't come up with something this good\u201d— Ian Goddamn Crosby Lexicon Barnfire Danskin (@Ian Goddamn Crosby Lexicon Barnfire Danskin) 1681390821
“The American right are so detached from reality, they don’t even realize how much of a self-parody their own ads are,” another wrote.
\u201cThe American right are so detached from reality, they don\u2019t even realize how much of a self-parody their own ads are\u201d— Autumn Astri \ud83d\udd06\ud83c\udf42\ud83c\udf41 (@Autumn Astri \ud83d\udd06\ud83c\udf42\ud83c\udf41) 1681392178
