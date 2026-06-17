Ultra runner takes on defibrillator fundraising challenge in father’s memory

An ultra runner is set to attempt a record-breaking island run to raise money for defibrillators in memory of his father who died of a cardiac arrest.

Alasdair Iain Elder, 28, is making final preparations for running the 155-mile Hebridean Way from the island of Vatersay to Stornoway on Lewis.

He is undertaking the challenge to raise money for the charity Lucky2BHere, which provides defibrillators and delivers emergency life support training to communities throughout Scotland.

He is running in memory of his father Donald, who died of a cardiac arrest at the family home on the Isle of Barra in 2024.

Alasdair, right, with his brother Andrew and father Donald (family handout/HebWay 2026/PA)

He will set off on Monday June 22, which would have been his father’s 64th birthday, and hopes to reach Stornoway in less than 48 hours, which would beat the fastest known time set for the route in June 2018 by Jez Bragg at just under 49 hours.

Mr Elder said: “It is all getting very real now. After months of planning and training it is now time to make the final preparations for what will be my longest ever challenge but also the most personal for me and my family.

“Raising money in my father’s memory to benefit my home community of Barra will be what helps keep me motivated and energised when some of the terrain, and possibly the weather, makes it easy just to give up and call it a day.

“I’m doing this to help improve the provision of life-saving equipment for the community that I grew up in and which stood by us as a family when we lost my dad suddenly a couple of years ago.”

Mr Elder is an accomplished ultra runner who recently won the 110km Ultra X Scotland around Loch Ness and in late May came third in the 75-mile Skye Trail Ultra.

He now lives on Lewis and works as an engineer for energy provider SSEN and is a Coastguard volunteer.

Mr Elder recently ran the Skye Trail Ultra 3 (Murch Photography/PA)

During the Hebridean Way challenge, which spans 10 islands, he will cross moorland and hills and will also need to make two ferry journeys – on routes that his late father worked on as a crew member.

He has already raised more than his £5,000 target and is now hoping to raise £10,000, which will directly benefit Barra through the provision of more defibrillators.

Mr Elder said: “I’ve been amazed and humbled by the amount of support that has been shown for this challenge from so many people, especially those who have donated to support Lucky2BHere.

“I am also grateful to my fiancé and family who have been incredibly supportive throughout this whole process and I can’t imagine being ready for this if it wasn’t for them.”

Ahead of the challenge, he said: “Mentally, having two good results in the two races in recent months builds confidence that this should hopefully go well.

“I’m feeling quite positive. I’m fairly confident that, barring any major logistical or weather issues, I will finish the distance.

“I am just hoping I can claim the fastest time by beating the current record holder.”

Pam Gowie, chairwoman of Skye-based Lucky2BHere, said: “On behalf of the trustees, we are grateful to Alasdair Iain for his dedication and commitment to supporting our charity for what we know will be a hugely personal race for him.

“It’s our mission to provide communities with defibrillators and life saving training but we can only do this through the generous support of people like Alasdair Iain.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at justgiving.com/page/alasdair-iain-elder-5.