Joe Rogan hits out at Iran war: ‘There's no clear way to resolve this’

Joe Rogan criticised the US military actions against Iran in the latest episode of his podcast, saying there were no clear signs of how to end the war.

President Donald Trump launched the US into a war with Iran without a plan or clear objective for when it would end. It is a war which has cost thousands of lives and seen the price of fuel and other goods surge thanks to blockades of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

Speaking in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that dropped on Friday, Rogan agreed with journalist Annie Jacobsen who claimed that there had been a "fundamental warping" of the US military.

“Yeah, without a doubt," Rogan said. “And also no clear way to resolve this at all."

He went on to say: "And it seems like our stockpiles are running dry. You know, bases are getting blown up by drones.”

The podcaster went on to say that "the real problem is it makes America an enemy and it makes us less safe because America has done this thing, this unprovoked attack and so now, they have a reason to attack back."

Meanwhile, Trump previously sparked more criticism on social media after yet again claiming that Iran is ready to make a deal to end the war .

The president also recently sparked fresh anger over the conflict after sharing a Truth Social post detailing the number of US soldiers who have died in several different wars.

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