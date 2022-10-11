The US celebrated Indigenous People's Day this week - a day dedicated to recognizing, educating, and honouring the histories and cultures of Indigenous Americans.

For many, Indigenous People's Day is an opportunity to better understanding the origins of indigenous communities and the trauma they experienced during colonization.

Several nonprofits dedicate their time and resources to helping educate others in this way, including Native Land Digital.

The Canadian-based nonprofit is indigenous-led and provide an interactive map that show which Indigenous communities owned the land you are currently on.

"We aim to improve the relationship of people, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, with the land around them and with the real history and sacredness of that land," Native Land Digital says.

"This involves acknowledging and righting the wrongs of history, and also involves a personal journey through the importance of connecting with the earth, its creatures, and its teachings."

Click here to view the map.

By clicking and scrolling around the map, people can see specifically which indigenous communities owned land. The names of the communities will appear on a sidebar which people can click on to learn more about.

The nonprofit relies on the voices of indigenous people to help inform them better where communities lived and their histories. On their website, Native Land Digital says they are always welcome to updating the map.

"We always aim to use at least two valid sources, which can include oral history, written documents, or maps sketched by people deemed to be reasonable authorities," they say.

