US military lost a jet worth $135m and asked the public to find it

Losing your car in a busy parking lot is one thing, but losing a military jet? That’s a new one on us.

In a story no-one could have seen coming, the US military is calling on the public’s support to try and find a missing military craft.

The news follows a “mishap” which saw a pilot eject from a F-35B Lightning II jet as the craft was flying near to the Joint Base Charleston on Sunday (September 17).

The jet is worth a whopping $135.8 million, and at the moment the military have no real idea where it could be.

Joint Base Charleston released a message on X/Twitter, which read: "We’re working with [Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort] to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon.

"The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600."





"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," they also said.

Local news outlet News 2 reported that the pilot who ejected from the craft was found and taken to see medical professionals. They are reportedly in a stable condition.

So, if you have any clue where to find one of the most advanced military jets in the world, let know Joint Base Charleston as soon as you can we guess.

