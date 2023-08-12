Vicky McClure serenaded by Our Dementia Choir at wedding to Jonathan Owen

Vicky McClure has married her long-term partner Jonathan Owen, hailing it as the “best day ever”.

The Line Of Duty actress, 40, and film director Owen, 52, tied the knot in her home city of Nottingham on Friday.

In a photo shared by McClure on social media on Saturday, the couple can be seen dancing as they were serenated by the Our Dementia Choir, a group of singers with dementia, which the actress founded in 2019.

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv1sT04AktM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

McClure wore an elegant off-the-shoulder wedding dress paired with a long veil while her husband donned a dark suit in photos taken under the dome at Nottingham Council House.

On the Instagram post, which also featured a picture of them beaming as they toasted their marriage, she wrote: “Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!! @jonathanowen71 Xxxxxx”

After the ceremony, they appeared on a late-night BBC Radio Wales show hosted by Katie Owen, the groom’s daughter, who left the wedding reception early to host the slot.

She revealed on her show: “If anyone’s listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they’ve just got married.”

After she asked them how the big day was, McClure said: “We’ve had the most amazing special day. We’re gutted that you’ve had to go back but we’re so proud of you for what you’re doing.

“You’re missing lots of dancing Katie, but we can do that again. We love you and miss you.”

Before they returned to the party, the couple requested the track Happy Together by The Turtles to be played in their honour.

Friends and famous faces were among those to offer their congratulations including TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness who wrote: “Absolutely belting day! Congratulations!!!”.

Fellow This Is England actress Jo Hartley said “It was so amazing to be there and share it with your family and friends – love you both. Salt of the earth @vicky.mcclure @jonathanowen71 xxxx congrats ! Mr and Mrs O!”

Former Lioness and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott added “Yous look amazing congrats” while singer Sophie Ellis Bextor wrote “Ah that’s so lovely! Congratulations xx”

Our Dementia Choir also hailed it a “wonderful day” and sent their love to couple, as did the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity for which McClure is an ambassador, who added: “Congratulations, Vicky! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

McClure announced her engagement to Welsh director and actor Owen in 2017.

Vicky McClure at the Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jacob King

The actress first gained recognition for her role in the 2006 skinhead-drama film This Is England and later won a Bafta for its follow-up series This Is England ’86.

She is arguably most famed for her role as DI Kate Fleming from Line Of Duty, which she starred in alongside Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

She gained further recognition outside acting for her charity work and has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Society for many years.

In 2019, she started Nottingham-based Our Dementia Choir after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music.

Welsh producer and actor Owen has appeared in shows including Shameless and My Family and also won a Bafta for producing 2006 documentary The Aberfan Disaster.