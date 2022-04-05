Nigel Farage has been slammed after celebrating Viktor Orban's election win in Hungary.

Farage offered his congratulations to the politician after it was announced he had won a fourth term with his party gaining 135 of 199 seats yesterday.

"Congratulations to Viktor Orban!" he wrote, alongside a ballot box emoji.

Orban is a controversial figure who Ukrainian president Zelensky has criticised for his links to Russia. He has refused to allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine or permit military aid to pass through Hungarian territory, and hasn't been enthusiastic about measures that would cut supplies of Russian oil and gas either.

During his acceptance speech, Orban even appeared to take a pop at Zelensky. “This victory is one to remember, maybe even for the rest of our lives, because we had the biggest [range of opponents to] overpower," he said.

"The left at home, the international left, the bureaucrats in Brussels, the money of the Soros empire, the international media and even the Ukrainian president in the end."

He has also been accused of having a poor human rights record. In 2021 he passed a new bill which prohibits the "display or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in television programmes, films, and sexual education programs in schools, for instance.

Meanwhile, Farage's contributions to the Russia war have thus far not been reasonable, many have said. He has been accused of defending Putin while a member of the European Parliament and even blamed the EU for the invasion of Ukraine.

Given all this, people slammed Farage.









