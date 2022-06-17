Vince McMahon will appear on WWE Smackdown today (17 June) to address the misconduct probe.

The entertainment company announced in a viralTwitter post, which has already racked up thousands of shares and responses.

The WWE founder has “voluntarily stepped back” from his role as CEO amid an “investigation into alleged misconduct” by him and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations.

The company said: “McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway."

McMahon’s daughter Stephanie will serve as interim CEO and interim chairwoman, WWE added.

It had been reported by The Wall Street Journal that multi-million dollars were paid in hush money to women who allegedly had sexual relationships with McMahon.

The allegations reportedly started when the board was contacted by someone who knew an employee who left with a $3 million (£2.4 million) payout. According to the news outlet, this led to more payments and agreements being uncovered.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said McMahon.

“WWE and its board of directors take all allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the firm said. “The independent directors of the board engaged independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review. In addition, the special committee and WWE will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance program, HR function and overall culture.”

The company said that they “do not expect to have further comment until the investigation is concluded.”

