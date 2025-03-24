Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson reveals why she left the US

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson bid farewell to the United States and now lives in Japan.

The 20-year-old daughter of the billionaire tech entrepreneur and his first wife, author Justin Wilson, has been a vocal challenger of her father who is now an advisor for Donald Trump.

In a wide-ranging interview about her life and where she currently stands with her father, Wilson said her move to Japan actually had nothing to do with Musk.

As of 2025, she now lives in Tokyo where she studies Japanese, French and Spanish in hopes of becoming a translator. Wilson is also considering other career prospects, including Twitch streaming and modelling.

“I haven't made any money from being famous at all. I have made zero dollars and zero cents. I do live in a lot of people's heads rent-free, though,” Wison told Teen Vogue . “It is my absolute dream to be on a reality show, which I know is absolutely pathetic. As an overdramatic little queer, reality shows are something I adore beyond belief.”

Wilson, who is trans, came out in 2020 by sharing a post on her Instagram Stories. While her mother has been “very supportive” of her transition, her father has publicly criticised her and has shared transphobic comments on X, the social media platform he owns.

“She [Justine Wilson] is a published writer of supernatural romance fiction, which is where I get all my Vivian-isms, of being cringe and chronically online,” she shared. “When I came out to her… she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, ‘Yeah, honey. Okay.’”

Regarding whether her dad supports her, Wilson shared: “No, he was not as supportive as my mom. First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months — so I had to get f**king parental consent to get testosterone blockers and [hormone replacement therapy].”

Musk previously claimed in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson in 2024 that he was “tricked” into allowing Wilson to undergo transgender-related medical treatment when she was 16. He said: “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

In an interview with NBC News shortly after, Wilson denied her father’s claims and said: “"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged, which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

