Elon Musk posts a transphobic rant hours after daughter denounces him

Elon Musk posted a transphobic rant on X hours after his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is trans, called him a “pathetic man-child”.

The 20-year-old was featured in a Teen Vogue cover issue story where she discussed her father and the “cartoonishly evil” Trump administration.

When asked about her father, who is President Trump’s ally, she said his “Nazi salute sh*t was insane” (Musk spoke out against the Nazi salute accusations) and revealed she hasn't spoken to her dad since 2020. Despite being the richest man in the world, Vivian says she’s not afraid. “He’s a pathetic man-child,” she said. “Why would I feel scared of him?”

She added: “I don’t give a f*** how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations. People thrive off of fear. I’m not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

Musk did not address the interview directly, but shared a baseless transphobic rant on his social media platform X, claiming “hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility” the same day it was published.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter has denounced him Getty

In response to a question about the growing animosity towards his car brand Tesla, he wrote: “What are the statistics on trans violence? The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans. Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact.”

Another X user had shared a post claiming that 3 in 4 people who have been arrested for vandalising Teslas are transgender or non-binary, which prompted Musk’s response. On Thursday (20 March), three people were charged for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations at a car dealership located in Canada. However neither their names nor genders have been released.

Musk also quoted a graphic and said: “Wow, trans violence is EXTREMELY FAR above normal levels.”

For some strange reason, Musk appears to be linking hostility around the Tesla brand with being transgender. There is no evidence suggesting hormone injections cause “extreme” emotional volatility, and a review completed by researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Centers and the University of Exeter found that gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression and psychological distress in transgender people.

You should also read:

Tesla owners are rebranding their cars to 'avoid vandalism'

Elon Musk’s trans daughter makes bold claim about why she was conceived via IVF

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings