A landlady has barred Vladimir Putin from her pub in protest over his invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Rice, who runs the Loaf and Cheese in Burton, Staffordshire, has made it clear that if he ever shows up in the area he won't be welcome at her boozer.

Speaking to the Metro, she said: "What he is doing is just wrong. It is all my customers are talking about at the moment.

"They said if he came in they would wreck him. It is absolutely wrong what he is doing."

Her intervention comes on day 14 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The situation as it stands is that there have been some two million displaced Ukrainians, according to the UN, and a growing humanitarian crisis.

Zelensky spoke to the UK parliament yesterday and called on the west to do more to help Ukraine and the EU has issued fresh sanctions against Putin's regimes.

Meanwhile, private companies are making their own interventions to squeeze Russia's finance and show that they are against the war. Ikea and Boohoo have stopped trading in the country, for instance.

And if Putin ever wants a pint, he won't be having it in Burton.

That'll show him.

